UPitt Pharm Student Lindsay Heck Dies Suddenly At 25 Years Old

A 25-year-old doctor of Pharmacy died suddenly in Pittsburgh in December, just before her father was rushed to the ICU, loved ones say in a GoFundMe campaign.

Dr. Lindsay Ann Heck, 25, died unexpectedly from an unknown cause on Dec. 20, 2022, as stated in her obituary.

She was known as "the light of everyone’s life" with a "smile (that) lit up a room, and her laughter was contagious. She was a loyal friend and trusted confidante to everyone she loved.

In the two weeks that followed her death, her father, Carl, suffered a life-threatening aortic dissection and is currently in the Cardiac ICU receiving medical care in Philadelphia, according to the GoFundMe campaign.

"There are no words to describe the heartbreak and trauma...her family (has) experienced over the last several weeks," Gail Waltz and Katie Magnan write on the campaign page. "We are hoping to raise funds to help cover the cost of funeral expenses for Lindsay, medical expenses for Carl, and food/housing/transportation costs for Carly [Lindsay's sister] and her family as she supports her father, away from home, in Philadelphia.

"Carly is a rock of our residency program, a fiercely loyal friend, and a gifted and compassionate physician. Her absence from the hospital over the last several weeks has been deeply felt. We hope that in easing some of the financial burden, we can remove as many unnecessary stressors from Carly's shoulders as possible."

The GoFundMe has raised $21,835 of a $30,000 goal as of Thursday, January 12.

Lindsay loved fiercely and lived her life always putting others before herself," as written in her obituary. "She loved teaching students, doing research, running multiple vaccine clinics, and sharing her passion and knowledge with others."

She was the valedictorian of her class of 2016 at Tunkhannock Area School District and received a Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Pittsburgh in May of 2022, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. She was a fellow at the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy in the Community Pharmacy Practice Development and Research Fellowship, her obituary details.

Her funeral was held at 2022 at Gubbiotti Funeral Home in Exeter, her Mass of Christian Burial was held the following day at Saint Barbara’s Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter with he Rev. Paul McDonnell, O.S.J. as the celebrant, and her interment with Rite of Committal will be in St. John the Baptist Slovak Cemetery, Schooley St., Exeter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lindsay’s name to the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association Foundation or send the donation to PPA Educational Foundation 508 N. Third Street Harrisburg, PA 17101-1199 Phone: 717-234-6151 Fax: 717-236-1618 E-mail: ppa@papharmacists.com). A note in the comment box indicating the contribution is in memory of Lindsay Heck, PharmD. This cause "was her life’s passion," her family says.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.

If you want to help Lindsay's sister Carly and her family you can donate here. A meal train has also been sent up for the family, if you want to donate to that, you can do so here.

