Popular PA Cafe Owner Dies In Crash Into Tree: State Police

The owner of a once popular, but recently shuttered, cafe died in a car crash on Wednesday, January 11, authorities announced the following day.

Tiffany A. Munro, 44, of Halifax, was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Coupe south at a “high rate of speed” when she lost control of her vehicle, left the east side of the roadway, and crashed into a tree in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township around 2 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.

The car then spun out counterclockwise and came to a rest facing northwest in the southbound lane, the police detailed in the release.

Munro was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was the owner Daniel's Riverfront Cafe in Millersburg which operated from 2014 until Sept. 2022 according to her LinkedIn and Yelp. The cafe had a 4.5 star out of 5-star rating average across social media.

The cafe specialized in "handcrafted espresso drinks, organic teas, pastries and breakfast & lunch menu," according to Yelp.

Additional information on Munro was unavailable at the time of publishing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.