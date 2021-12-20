Pennsylvania Mom of 2 Dies Suddenly

A community is rallying to support a family after the sudden death of a mother of two in central Pennsylvania.

Martina Thompson, of Harrisburg, died of an epileptic seizure in her sleep on Dec.16, according to a GoFundMe campaign started by her family.

Her community has been sharing about their loss on social media:

A GoFundMe campaign page has been started by her mother to help cover funeral expenses and help support her 17-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter, according to the page.

The campaign has raised $1,905 of a $5,000 goal, as of Monday morning.

Thompson is survived by her mother, Leslie Wise; son and daughter; extended family and numerous friends, according to social media.

She was an employee for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, according to her LinkedIn.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

If you want to donate to the GoFundMe campaign page, you can do so here.

