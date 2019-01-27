PA Mom Of 4 Killed By Man Wanted For Violating Protection Order

A mother of four young children was a victim of domestic abuse, who shot and killed by the husband she had a protection order against, according to a release by the Dauphin County district attorney's office.

Kyra Lee Macon Haley, 24, of Harrisburg, was found shot dead inside the home of her estranged husband Dallas Haley located at 2965 Rumson Drive in the City of Harrisburg on Oct. 20, 2020, at approximately 1:40 a.m., according to the district attorney.

When police arrived, they found Kyra Haley on the floor, unresponsive and bleeding from a gunshot wound to her left shoulder area. There was a gun on the floor near Kyra, according to the police.

The police investigation revealed that Dallas and Kyra Haley had been arguing that night when Dallas retrieved a loaded handgun and used it to intimidate Kyra, as stated in the release. While doing so, Dallas Haley fired a single gunshot, which struck Kyra and "caused injuries that ultimately proved fatal," the DA says.

The couple had married in 2016 and shared four children together but had separated due to his abuse, according to authorities.

Kyra Haley was a 2014 Dauphin County Technical School Law Enforcement program graduate who loved to laugh, cook and was creative, according to her obituary.

She is survived by her four young children: Bella, Gabriella, Junior and Alyx; her grandmother Mary Ann; her father Gary Macon; and her siblings Kori, Kain, Jadin, Graycen and Marlee; and her cousins., as stated in her obituary.

On Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, Dallas Haley, now 28, pleaded guilty to third degree murder and has been sentenced to serve a term of 20 years to 40 years in a State Correctional Institution, by Judge Edward M. Marsico, Jr., according to the release and court documents.

The day after his sentencing Kyra's friends shared about this incident on Facebook writing in part "yesterday was difficult to say the least."

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence call 1-800-799-7233.

