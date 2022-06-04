Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: Deadly Shooting In Central PA Home Near Police Station [DEVELOPING]
Obituaries

Man, Woman Nabbed For Central PA Shooting: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The victims, Leonard Quattlebaum (top left) and Nelbenson Sanchez (top right), and the suspects Jeremy Bailey (bottom left) and Brooke Bechtol (bottom right).
The victims, Leonard Quattlebaum (top left) and Nelbenson Sanchez (top right), and the suspects Jeremy Bailey (bottom left) and Brooke Bechtol (bottom right). Photo Credit: Harrisburg bureau of police; Facebook/Leonard Quattlebaum, Nelbenson Sanchez

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of two men in central Pennsylvania, police say.

Harrisburg police patrol units were flagged down to respond to a person who was shot in the area of South 13th and Derry streets on Sunday, Apr. 3 around 1:40 a.m., police said in a release the following day.

Two victims— Leonard Quattlebaum, 31, and Nelbenson Sanchez, 39, were found at the scene but both died in area hospitals, according to an earlier release.

Jeremy Bailey, 34, of Harrisburg, was arrested on the charges of Murder of the 1st Degree (2 Counts), Possession of Firearms Prohibited, Firearms not to be Carried Without a License, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person on Tuesday, Apr. 5 at 3 p.m., according to an updated release by the Harrisburg bureau of police.

He has been held in the Dauphin County prison after being denied bail as the judge deemed him a "threat to society," court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Paul T. Zozos at 9 a.m. Apr. 19, according to his court docket.

Brooke Bechtold, 28, also of Harrisburg, was arrested on a warrant for her arrest for Tampering With Evidence around 7:40 p.m. the same day, police say.

She has been held in the Dauphin County prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail, according to her court docket.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Hanif L. Johnson Sr. at 10 a.m. Apr. 21, court documents show.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or Detective Brian Carriere at 717-255-3151 Bcarriere@harrisburgpa.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.