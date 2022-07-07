Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Breaking News: 5 People Hospitalized Following Head-On Crash At Tanger Outlets
Obituaries

Man ID'd After Deadly Road Rage Shooting

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Kyle Paul Boslego
Kyle Paul Boslego Photo Credit: Facebook/Kyle Paul Boslego

A 36-year-old man has been identified after he was shot dead in an alleged road-rage shooting near the Pennsylvania State Capitol Building on Wednesday, July 6 authorities say.

Kyle Paul Boslego, of Steelton, was shot near the intersection of 13th and Walnut streets (where Walnut becomes State Street) around 2 p.m., according to city officials.

It was later revealed that the shooter was a woman who possibly acted in self-defense during a road rage incident, according to Harrisburg police.

Boslego was originally from Miami and has Puerto Rican roots according to his social media.

He worked in the food industry and is survived by his family and friends, based on social media posts.

The investigation into this shooting death is on going.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.