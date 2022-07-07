Man ID'd After Deadly Road Rage Shooting

A 36-year-old man has been identified after he was shot dead in an alleged road-rage shooting near the Pennsylvania State Capitol Building on Wednesday, July 6 authorities say.

Kyle Paul Boslego, of Steelton, was shot near the intersection of 13th and Walnut streets (where Walnut becomes State Street) around 2 p.m., according to city officials.

It was later revealed that the shooter was a woman who possibly acted in self-defense during a road rage incident, according to Harrisburg police.

Boslego was originally from Miami and has Puerto Rican roots according to his social media.

He worked in the food industry and is survived by his family and friends, based on social media posts.

The investigation into this shooting death is on going.

