Harrisburg Daughter Stabbed Mom To Death In NY: State Police

A Pennsylvania daughter stabbed her mother to death in New York on Thursday, July 28, authorities say.

Melissa "Missy" A. (Gallagher) Guisewhite, 51, originally from Harrisburg, was found dead at her Lakeview Avenue home in the Village of Tupper Lake around 1p.m., New York state police say.

Her autopsy at Glens Falls hospital showed her "immediate cause of death to be injuries resulting from a stab wound, and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide," Dr. Michael Sikirica stated.

Her daughter, Alexa J. Gallagher, 26, also originally of Harrisburg but currently living in Tupper Lake, was arrested in connection with her death, police say.

Alexa, as known as Alaska, according to her social media, has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree, police say.

Gallagher was arraigned in the Tupper Lake Town Court where she was remanded to the Franklin County Jail without bail.

Guisewhite was a graduate of Central Dauphin High School, according to her social media. She was known as a "kind soul" who "touched many lives," friends shared in social media posts about her sudden passing.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

State Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to please contact Troop B Communications at 518-873-2750.

