Constance Ames Of Harrisburg Dies, 25

Constance Elizabeth Eden Ames of Harrisburg died on March 28, 2021. She was 25 years old.

As of April 17, more than $5,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe to help cover the costs associated with her funeral.

Affectionately known as "Connie," loved nature, her obituary says.

Specifically "the sound of water flowing against the rocks and listening to the birds singing their songs," and saw beauty everywhere.

Altruistic and caring, Constance gave to others "even when she was ill and struggling," her obit says, often providing a shoulder for others to lean on.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 19 at the Musselman Funeral Home.

A private burial will take place at St. John’s Cemetery in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

