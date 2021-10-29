Community Comes Together For Harrisburg Mom Shot Dead At Birthday Party

A few days after a woman died from a gunshot wound sustained during a shooting at a birthday party, her community has come together— filling Verbeke and Susquehanna Streets with Silver, Red and white balloons.

The balloons represent Jamie Bey, 27, of Harrisburg's favorite colors, as attendees of her balloon release memorial told Daily Voice.

Bey is thought to have been an innocent bystander of a fight at a Al's Bar in Harrisburg, during a birthday party on Monday, as WGAL News 8 reported.

A fight supposedly broke out inside the bar and a gun was pulled, somehow Bey ended up hit by a bullet, police believe was not intended for her, according to WGAL.

Bey was found by police in the 1300 Block of Susquehanna Street, around 9:40 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

Bey was transported by EMS to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injury, as Daily Voice previously reported based on police statements.

People at the scene recall a slightly more nuanced story than police.

Two men who were not part of the birthday celebrations got into an argument and knocked over chairs—and patrons—one of them pulled a gun, as Grace Sinkler, Bey's grandmother, told PennLive.

Sinkler believes the bullet hit her granddaughter in the chest as she tried to escape, telling PennLive, “She died in my arms."

No matter how Bey's death played out, the events were tragic and shook the community.

A community which has rallied, to show strength and love for a fallen neighbor.

A group of approximately 40 people gathered at the corner of Verbeke and Susquehanna streets speaking of Bey and her life on Thursday, as seen by Daily Voice.

"She was the best. She had so much to live for. I’m never going to be the same," as Sinkler previously told PennLive and a sentiment repeated to Daily Voice by attendees at her memorial outside of Al's Bar.

The community members continue to think of her and have posted about on social media.

Bey was a Harrisburg native who attended the local schools and worked at an area warehouse, but her friends at the memorial mainly spoke of her kind soul and joy for life, as reported by PennLive and as Daily Voice heard at the event.

Bey is survived by her four children, a 10-year-old son, her twin 7-year-old boys, and her 2-year-old daughter; her sister; the uncle to whom she was the primary caregiver; her grandmother; her extended family; many friends and colleagues, according to PennLive, guests of the memorial, and a GoFundMe campaign page for Bey.

Her friend Janae Wright has started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover Bey's funeral expenses.

As of Friday morning the campaign has raised $2,200 of a $20,000 goal.

If you would like to donate you can do so here.

Police continue to investigate this shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Harrisburg City Police at 717-558-6900 and ask for a Detective.

