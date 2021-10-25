Central PA Woman Killed Jeep Accident 'Changed The World'

She changed the world. She was an exemplary public servant. She was the best motivator.

These are just a few of the ways that Kathy Teopfer Possinger was being remembered.

The 44-year-old Harrisburg resident was identified by PennLive as the woman killed after being pinned between her own Jeep and her house.

She and two men were using her Jeep Wrangler to remove a large shrub from the front of her home on the 300 block of Hamilton Street in Harrisburg Friday, PennLive previously reported citing Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo.

Chardo said the incident was "clearly accidental" in nature.

Toepfer -- a South Buffalo, NY native -- served in various levels of Pennsylvania city and state government, frequently fighting for affordable housing.

Most recently, she was special advisor to the secretary of the state Department of Human Services, according to her LinkedIn page.

She previously served as the Center for Community and Housing Development's director, the executive director of Tri-County Community Action, and the city of Harrisburg's deputy director of housing, her profile shows.

"We cannot begin to measure her impact on us and our community," Tri-County officials wrote in a statement.

"Kathy’s commitment goes beyond her work life, and anyone who was lucky enough to have known her knew the words “Helping People and Changing Lives” were not a tagline for Kathy – they were the way she lived every moment of her life."

She is survived by her husband Keith Possinger, as well as her parents, siblings, and other loved ones, according to her obituary.

"One thing is for sure, she's added even more fuel to my fire to make the world a better place because that's what she did every single day," one Facebook user wrote.

In lieu of flowers, her obituary requests that donations be made to Tri-County Community Action or a local charity of the donor's choice.

Click here for the full report by PennLive.

