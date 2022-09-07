Contact Us
date 2022-09-07
Brilliant Harrisburg Area Mom Dies In Child Labor

Cecilia Levine
Mina Ghofrani
Mina Ghofrani Photo Credit: GoFundMe photos

A Harrisburg area mom known for her compassion and brilliant mind died unexpectedly due to post-delivery complications following the birth of her second child, those her knew her said.

Mina Ghofrani passed away on Monday, June 20, at 38 years old, reads a GoFundMe page for her family. The campaign had raised $56,341 as of July 9.

Mina made headlines in 2017 while working toward her master's at the University of Mississippi’s integrated marketing communication program, when she learned one of her former colleagues in her native country Iran had a critically-ill child and put together a fundraiser.

"Esfahani, who also became a student at UM after moving to Oxford, was inspired by her passion and knowledge of social media to start her own campaign for the 9-month-old child, named Radin," Ole Miss writes in a news release. 

"In just six weeks on Facebook, the campaign raised more than $700,000 that would eventually make it to the boy’s family to help pay for the expensive treatment that would keep him alive."

Mina and her husband, Vahid Ghomi, shared a 2-year-old daughter, Diba, and now newborn son. Ghomi writes that their daughter and son are Mina's "relics," and he vows to care for them.

Click here to donate.

