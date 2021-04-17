Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Obituaries

Benjamin Cruz Acosta Of Harrisburg Dies, 33

Cecilia Levine
Benjamin Cruz Acosta
Benjamin Cruz Acosta Photo Credit: Benjamin Cruz Acosta Facebook photo

Benjamin Cruz Acosta of Harrisburg died on Saturday, April 3, surrounded by his family at home, his obituary says.

He was 33 years old.

Born in Mexico, Acosta later moved to the U.S. and had been working as a cook at Promenade Family Restaurant, according to his obituary by Wieldman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Acosta was remembered for his "great laugh" and sense of humor, and passion for soccer and Futbol Club Barcelona.

Services were held Friday, April 9, with burial in his hometown in Mexico.

Click here for Benjamin Cruz Acosta's complete obituary.

