Benjamin Cruz Acosta Of Harrisburg Dies, 33

Benjamin Cruz Acosta of Harrisburg died on Saturday, April 3, surrounded by his family at home, his obituary says.

He was 33 years old.

Born in Mexico, Acosta later moved to the U.S. and had been working as a cook at Promenade Family Restaurant, according to his obituary by Wieldman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Acosta was remembered for his "great laugh" and sense of humor, and passion for soccer and Futbol Club Barcelona.

Services were held Friday, April 9, with burial in his hometown in Mexico.

Click here for Benjamin Cruz Acosta's complete obituary.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.