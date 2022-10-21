Arson, DUI Homicide Charges Filed Against Man Who Killed PA Dad Of Six Along Route 147: Police

A man with 6 active criminal cases has been arrested for two more crimes, one of which involves the death of a father of six, authorities say.

Rindy Lee Martin, 44, of Elizabethville, already had been charged with false calls to 911 and drug possession when he was charged in connection with arson on Oct. 9 in his hometown, and arrested on Oct. 11, court records show.

But since his arson arrest, Martin has been slapped with 10 charges in connection with a crash that killed Stephen J. Gimmi, 43, of Halifax, on Mar. 16, 2022, authorities say.

The crash happened when Martin's 2021 Dodge Charger heading north— at a high rate of speed— on South River Road/PA 147 in Reed Township, failed to navigate a curve— crossing over the double yellow line— striking a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country in the 1500 block of the road around 4:40 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Crash reconstruction clocked Martin at 177 mph 5 seconds before the crash, according to the affidavit obtained by PennLive.

Gimmi was entrapped in his Chrysler when it became “airborne and landed on a guardrail off the southbound side of the road,” the release states. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dauphin County coroner's office.

Martin continued north, striking the end of the guardrail— before becoming “fully engulfed in flames,” as stated in the release.

A witness to the crash rescued Martin by pulling him through the sunroof and away from the flames, the release shows.

Martin suffered “suspected serious injuries” and was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital by Halifax EMS, according to the release.

Gimmi was a father of six who worked Wash Tech for Quala Wash Holdings, of Elizabethtown, and was on his way to work when he was struck, according to his Facebook and confirmed by his family.

He was a 2001 graduate of the Consolidated School of Business of Lancaster and was enlisted in the PA National Guard, according to his obituary.

He was also a member of Matamoras Bible Church, Halifax, his obituary states.

Gimmi is survived by his wife of 9 and a half years, Priscilla (Frederick); parents; children Brianna, Hailey, Brittany, Isabella, Caleb, and Elianna, brother Andrew and his wife Linda; sister Krista Dupler and her husband Ryan; brother Joel and his wife Amanda, 11 nieces and nephews, and one great niece, his obituary details.

His visitation and funeral were held at Matamoras Bible Church on Friday, March 25th, 2022 and he was buried at Halifax U.M. Cemetery, according to his obituary.

Martin remains in Dauphin County Prison as his charges are "non-bailable offenses" court records state.

His preliminary on this case has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Gregory D. Johnson on Nov. 29 at 9 a.m., according to his most recent court docket.

His bail for the arson-related charges was set at $100,000 and his preliminary hearing was set for the day before the hearing in relation to the homicide charges before Magisterial District Judge Rebecca Jo Margerum at 11 a.m., court records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.