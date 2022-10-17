Active Homicide Investigation Into Shooting In Lower Paxton Township: Police

Frank Berryman Jr., 21 of Lower Paxton Township, died from gunshot injuries following a shooting at an apartment, on Saturday, May 1, 2021, more than a year later, police say the investigation is now considered "an active homicide investigation," according to a release on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

Officers were originally dispatched for a report of shots fired in the 4900 block of Lancer Street in Lower Paxton Township around 9:30 p.m. according to the initial police.

Frank T. Berryman Jr. was found suffering from multiple gunshots inside a Colonial Glen apartment building, where died from his injuries, as Daily Voice previously reported.

"Multiple tips have been received and numerous leads have been developed which are being actively investigated," the police stated in the October 2022 release.

A $2,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of Berryman Jr.'s killer.

The family raised $2,165 through a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral costs and were looking for someone to make a memory quilt when Daily Voice last spoke with them.

Berryman's celebration of life was held on May 12, you can view the recorded live stream in the player below.

Anyone who witnessed Berryman's deadly shooting or has any information regarding this tragic incident is asked to contact Det. Greg Langley at 717-657-5656 ext. 1142 or glangley@lowerpaxton-pa.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.