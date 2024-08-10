NWS Confirms Tornado Touched Down In Pennsylvania

The EF1 had estimated peak winds of 105 miles, it was 300 yards at its widest, and was on the ground for about 3 1/2 miles, according to the NWS release.

The tornado touched down near the Inclinator Company at 4:33 a.m. and took off again near the Pennsylvania State Police headquarters on Elmerton Avenue around 4:40 a.m., as detailed in the release.

The damage was as follows, as NWS explained:

"A couple houses sustained significant roof and structural damage as a result of trees falling on them in the vicinity of Midland Rd, Bellevue Rd, and Pentwater Rd. The tornado then crossed Market Street, producing sporadic tree damage on the property of the Civil War Museum and northward to East Harrisburg Cemetery on Herr Street, where multiple trees were uprooted. The tornado continued northward into Susquehanna Township, producing sporadic damage along a continuous track. The last observable damage along the tornado's path occurred north of Elmerton Avenue near the entrance to Pennsylvania State Police Headquarters."

This is the second tornado to touch down in the Harrisburg city limits since 1950, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center. The last one was also an EF1 on April 30, 1994.

Damage from the storm can be seen here.

