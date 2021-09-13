Contact Us
Worker Dies At Pennsylvania's Infamous Nuclear Site, Three Mile Island

Jillian Pikora
Three Mile Island
Three Mile Island Photo Credit: Wikipedia- Smallbones

A contractor has died on Three Mile Island during a “material handling accident,” accident to the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Londonderry Township emergency medical services and fire crews were called to the power plant in Dauphin County for an accident on Friday around 11 a.m. .

The person died at the scene.

The worker was outside the radiological controlled area, according to NRC.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Three Mile Island’s Nuclear plant is currently being dismantled and decommissioned, after Unit 1 was permanently closed in Sept. 2019.

Exelon Generation, which owns TMI Unit 1, released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened that a contract worker was fatally injured around 11 a.m. on Friday while unloading equipment from a truck at Three Mile Island. We send our condolences to the individual's family, friends, and colleagues."

TMI is infamously known for the meltdown and subsequent radiation leak at Nuclear Generating Station Number Two on March 28, 1979.

