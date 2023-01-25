Woman 'Struck By Multiple Vehicles' Dies In Harrisburg, Police Say

A woman has died following after being hit by "multiple vehicles" in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, authorities say.

The Harrisburg police were called to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 1600 block of State Street around 6 p.m., according to a release by the department the following morning.

Upon arrival, the officers found a woman who "had been struck by multiple vehicles," the police state in the release.

She was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and later died as a result of their injuries.

The Harrisburg Police Traffic Safety Unit responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the female entered into the eastbound lanes of the 1600 block of State Street, where she was struck by multiple vehicles.," the police say. "The drivers of the striking units were interviewed by officers, and the investigation is ongoing at this time."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

