Woman In Critical Condition After Shootings Injure Five People In Central PA: Police

Five people were injured— one seriously— in three separate weekend shootings in central Pennsylvania, police say.

The first shooting happened in the 300 block of East Market Street in York at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, City police say.

Three men were hurt— two 34-year-olds and a 33-year-old— all three victims were taken to Wellspan York Hospital.

City police were called to the second shooting in the first block of State Street at approximately 10:18 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, according to a release by the department.

Officers arrived to find a 20-year-old man had been shot; he was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, police say.

Officers in Harrisburg heard the third shooting of the weekend before they were called to it around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, according to a release by their department.

Officers downtown shortly found a woman suffering from a serious gunshot wound by the intersection of North 2nd and Barbara streets, according to the police.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she has been listed in critical condition, police say.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Harrisburg police, at 717-558-6900.

Detectives continue to investigate the other two shootings in York, anyone with information about those incidents should contact them.

