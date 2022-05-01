Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Woman Driving Stolen Vehicle Seriously Hurt In Police Pursuit On PA Turnpike

Jillian Pikora
Pennsylvania state police.
Pennsylvania state police. Photo Credit: Facebook- Pennsylvania state police

A central Pennsylvania woman crashed into a state police vehicle during a chase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Wednesday morning, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police trooper Megan Ammerman.

State police from Troop T in Bowsmanville were called to a report of a sedan driving recklessly near the Lawn Service Plaza in Conewago Township in Dauphin County around 7 a.m., according to the release.

Upon arrival, troopers found her in the vehicle, which they learned was stolen from Philadelphia upon searching the plates in NCIC, according to Ammerman.

Instead of obeying the troopers' request request to surrender, she backed into a police vehicle and fled the scene, according to the release.

Police chased her vehicle for just under two miles along the Turnpike until she crashed near mile marker 256.9, according to police.

She was taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment, as stated in the release.

No police were hurt in this incident.

The woman's name has not been disclosed.

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing, according to Ammerman.

