Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

Woman Dies Of Self-Inflected Gunshot Wound At Cemetery In Harrisburg

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
William Howard Day Cemetery.
William Howard Day Cemetery. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a cemetery in Harrisburg, according to Swatara Township police.

An unidentified 35-year-old woman perished from a handgun shot to the chest in the William Howard Day Cemetery located at 801 Lincoln Street, on Friday at around 10 a.m.

Police were called to the area prior to the shooting for reports of a suicidal woman. The officers were able to locate her and attempt to diffuse situation but were unfortunately unsuccessful.

The Swatara Police was aided by police in the Steelton Borough, Lower Paxton, Susquehanna and Derry Township Police Departments, UPMC Life Team EMS and the Dauphin County 911 during this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Isaac Levine at 717-564-2550 or ilevine@swatarapolice.org.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.