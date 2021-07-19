Woman Dies Of Self-Inflected Gunshot Wound At Cemetery In Harrisburg

A woman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a cemetery in Harrisburg, according to Swatara Township police.

An unidentified 35-year-old woman perished from a handgun shot to the chest in the William Howard Day Cemetery located at 801 Lincoln Street, on Friday at around 10 a.m.

Police were called to the area prior to the shooting for reports of a suicidal woman. The officers were able to locate her and attempt to diffuse situation but were unfortunately unsuccessful.

The Swatara Police was aided by police in the Steelton Borough, Lower Paxton, Susquehanna and Derry Township Police Departments, UPMC Life Team EMS and the Dauphin County 911 during this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Isaac Levine at 717-564-2550 or ilevine@swatarapolice.org.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

