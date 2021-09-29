Contact Us
date 2021-09-29
Winning $1 Million PA Lottery Ticket Sold in Dauphin County

The GIANT Food Store where the winning ticket was sold.
The GIANT Food Store where the winning ticket was sold. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County on Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at GIANT Food Stores, 136 Kline Village, Harrisburg. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 22-23-37-62-63, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot is over a half-billion dollars, or $570 million in annuity. The next drawing is Wednesday night.

If won, this would be the 10th largest jackpot in the Powerball game’s history.

Pennsylvania Lottery players can buy Powerball tickets online or at a retailer.

