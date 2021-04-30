Wind Knocks Power To More Than 20K Pennsylvania Residents

Thousands of central Pennsylvanians lost electricity on Friday afternoon due to high winds.

Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties experienced over 20,000 customers without power according to Met-Ed and PPL outage maps.

Down trees are a could be a contributing factor as warned by the National Weather Service.

All of central Pennsylvania will remain under a wind warning until 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, with gusts of wind expected to 60 m.p.h.

Outage maps by PPL showed over 19,000 customers impacted and Met-ED’s map showed approximately 1,000 outages as of Friday night.

Customers who have been affected should receive an email alert notifying, or you can contact your provider.

