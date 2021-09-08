'Weapons Of Mass Destruction' Caused Evacuation In Part Of Dauphin Co., Authorities Say

A bomb squad was called to Middletown during a "police incident" which caused residents to evacuate their homes for hours on Wednesday.

Joseph M. McClure, 44, of MIddletown has been arrested after the nine-hour incident.

North Union between East Water and Spring streets was closed to pedestrians and cars for seven hours, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Residents and school children were evacuated to the Middletown Borough MCSO building located at 60 West Emaus Street.

An explosive device was found in a home in the area of North Union Street and Spring Street around 1:30 p.m.

A containment chamber was used to safely remove the device through a joint effort of the Pennsylvania State police explosive unit and Reading police’s bomb squad.

The area reopened to the public and people were allowed to return to their homes around 9:30 p.m.

McClure has been charged with the following:

F2 Weapons of Mass Destruction. - Unlawful Possession or Manufacturing

F3 Risking Catastrophe

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

He is being held in the Dauphin County Prison without bail as he poses a "threat to society," according to court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge David H. Judy on Sept. 22 at 9:15 a.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.