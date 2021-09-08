Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

'Weapons Of Mass Destruction' Caused Evacuation In Part Of Dauphin Co., Authorities Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Joseph M. McClure.
Joseph M. McClure. Photo Credit: DauphinCounty Prison Central Booking

A bomb squad was called to Middletown during a "police incident" which caused residents to evacuate their homes for hours on Wednesday.

Joseph M. McClure, 44, of MIddletown has been arrested after the nine-hour incident.

North Union between East Water and Spring streets was closed to pedestrians and cars for seven hours, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Residents and school children were evacuated to the Middletown Borough MCSO building located at 60 West Emaus Street.

An explosive device was found in a home in the area of North Union Street and Spring Street around 1:30 p.m.

A containment chamber was used to safely remove the device through a joint effort of the Pennsylvania State police explosive unit and Reading police’s bomb squad.

The area reopened to the public and people were allowed to return to their homes around 9:30 p.m.

McClure has been charged with the following:

  • F2 Weapons of Mass Destruction. - Unlawful Possession or Manufacturing
  • F3 Risking Catastrophe
  • M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

He is being held in the Dauphin County Prison without bail as he poses a "threat to society," according to court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge David H. Judy on Sept. 22 at 9:15 a.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.