Wanted Sex Offender Rescued From Susquehanna River After Bicycle Chase: Police

The man rescued from the Susquehanna River was a sex offender fleeing from the police on Saturday, May 14, authorities say.

Norman Thomas Senior, 47, of Harrisburg, first led the police on a bicycle chase when they attempted to arrest him on a warrant for violating Megan's Law by failing to register his address with state police near the intersection of North Front and Verbeke streets.

Then he jumped into the river from the Market Street bridge around 12:15 a.m., authorities say.

Firefighters were required to send mutual aid boats to rescue him, the Harrisburg Fire department say. He was brought to City Island and turned over to Life Team EMS, fire officials say.

Senior was subsequently arrested on the felony Megan's Law violation warrant as well as new charges for flight to avoid apprehension, providing false identification to law enforcement, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct, police say.

He has been held in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $5,000 in bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Barbara W. Pianka at 9 a.m. on June 1, according to his latest court docket.

