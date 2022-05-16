Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: Toddler Taking Drugs In Social Media Post Has Police In PA Searching For Two Women
News

Wanted Sex Offender Rescued From Susquehanna River After Bicycle Chase: Police

by Jillian Pikora & Cecilia Levine
Norman Thomas Senior
Norman Thomas Senior Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of police

The man rescued from the Susquehanna River was a sex offender fleeing from the police on Saturday, May 14, authorities say. 

Norman Thomas Senior, 47, of Harrisburg, first led the police on a bicycle chase when they attempted to arrest him on a warrant for violating Megan's Law by failing to register his address with state police near the intersection of North Front and Verbeke streets.

Then he jumped into the river from the Market Street bridge around 12:15 a.m., authorities say.

Firefighters were required to send mutual aid boats to rescue him, the Harrisburg Fire department say. He was brought to City Island and turned over to Life Team EMS, fire officials say.

Senior was subsequently arrested on the felony Megan's Law violation warrant as well as new charges for flight to avoid apprehension, providing false identification to law enforcement, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct, police say. 

He has been held in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $5,000 in bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Barbara W. Pianka at 9 a.m. on June 1, according to his latest court docket. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.