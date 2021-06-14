Video Of MD Police Use Of Force Against Harrisburg Teens Goes Viral

Four Harrisburg young men who resisted arrest, face multiple charges, according to Ocean City, Maryland police.

In a video released on social media a teenager accused of vaping was tased and kneed in his side by police who say he was resisting arrest.

Police spotted the men in a group of people vaping along the boardwalk around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the offical statement.

Officers approached the group and informed them of a local ordinance prohibiting smoking and vaping outside of the designated areas on the boardwalk, but the group walked way and started to vape again.

Brian Everett Anderson,19 of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, refused to provide his proof of identification when police stopped the group a second time so police attempted an arrest, and they say he was resisting.

Kamere Anthony Day, 19 of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, who was with the group that was stopped began yelling profanities and approaching officers.

Officers placed police around the area, specifically in front of Day and told him to back up, when he refused they attempted to arrest him as well, but he also resisted.

Anderson was charged with disorderly conduct, resist/interfere with arrest, second-degree assault and failure to provide proof of identity. He was released on his own recognizance.

Day was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing and hindering, failure to obey reasonable a lawful order, resist/interfere with arrest and second-degree assault. He was released on his own recognizance.

Jahtique Joseph John Lewis, 18, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, push a public safety aide in the chest while yelling profanities, as the officer was trying to created a perimeter between the police and a growing crowd

Lewis allegedly picked up a police bicycle and tried to hit a public safety aide with it multiple times.

Police attempted to arrest Lewis bit he also resisted.

Lewis was charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, obstructing and hindering, second-degree assault and resist/interfere with arrest. Lewis was released on his own recognizance.

Khalil Dwayne Warren, 19 of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, while standing on private property next to two "no trespassing" signs, became disorderly when officers told him to leave the private property.

Police attempted to arrest Warren but he also resisted arrest.

Warren was charged with trespassing-posted property, resist/interfere with arrest. Warren was released on his own recognizance.

THERES MORE! @GovLarryHogan you gotta stop putting these unqualified cops in ocean city every June for theese kids .. this is honestly disgusting , it puts a bad look on senior week for kids .. they just graduated to get brutalized by police .. please do something about this!! pic.twitter.com/sG3aBhnA9f — Hav 永不折叠 🦾 (@1Younghav) June 13, 2021

"We are aware of the social media videos circulating regarding this incident. Our officers are permitted to use force, per their training, to overcome exhibited resistance. All uses of force go through a detailed review process. The uses of force from these arrests will go through a multi-level examination by the Assistant Patrol Commander, the Division Commander and then by the Office of Professional Standards," Ocean City officials said in a statement.

