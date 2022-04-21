Victims Of Deadly 80 Car Pile-Up On I-81 ID’d By Coroner, State Police Say

DNA samples were necessary to help officials identify the deadly crash victims on Interstate 81 that was caused by a snow squall on Monday, Mar. 28— which led to the deaths of 6 people and involved 80 vehicles, according to Pennsylvania state police Trooper Boehm.

State police released the victims’ IDs on Thursday, Apr. 21. They were positively identified by DNA samples and the help of their next-of-kin, according to the Schuykill County Deputy Coroner Albert Barnes. The people who are listed together were riding in the same vehicle, according to state police:

Terri Stull, 56, and Douglas Teeter, 57; both of Lexington, Massachusetts

Rita Matos, 40, and Edward Ramos, 43; both of Carlisle

William Douglas, 69, of Pine Grove, West Virginia

Domingo Diaz, 66, of Brooklyn, New York

There were 39 commercial and 41 passenger vehicles involved in the crash, state police say.

Twenty-four people were injured in the crash and they were taken to four hospitals, police say. People who were able to walk away from their vehicles were taken by Schuylkill County Transportation Service buses to Wegman's Distribution Center to be reunited with their families, according to a previous release by Pennsylvania state police.

The roadway was closed for over 40 hours, reopening after being re-milled on Wednesday, Mar. 30 morning around 12:30 a.m., according to the release by Boehm.

