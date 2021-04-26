US Census Bureau: Pennsylvania Loses One Electoral College Vote

For the tenth consecutive decade Pennsylvania’s population has declined, forcing the state to lose a US House seat and an electoral college vote.

Pennsylvania has been a battleground state in recent presidential elections but it will now have only 19 votes in the electoral college. PA will maintain its ranking as the state with the sixth highest number of electoral college votes between Ohio and Illinois.

The U.S. Census Bureau has not officially released figures on how the population changed from 2010 to last year.

The population decline will not just effect the state’s influence in the federal government but it may mean a reduced share of federal funds, affecting social programs and infrastructure in the state.

All the official details from the Census Bureau are not public yet, but City University of New York Graduate Center has launched a mapping program so you can see population implications on districts. You can view the CUNY map here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.