'Unruly' Man Fights Police At Medical Center In Central PA

Jillian Pikora
Email me
Micah Freeman
Micah Freeman Photo Credit: Lower Paxton Township Police

A man causing a disturbance at a medical center attacked police when they arrived to assist him, according to Lower Paxton Township police.

The police were called to a report of an unruly man at UPMC Community Osteopathic on Saturday at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the man, later identified as Micah Freeman, 43, of Harrisburg, and attempted to assist him.

"Freeman quickly became aggressive and began threatening the officers present before advancing of them with the clear intent to enter into a physical altercation," police said inna statement on Monday.

He was soon apprehended band arraigned.

He has been charged with the following:

  • F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals
  • M Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

He is being held in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $10,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Joseph S. Lindsey on Oct. 6 at 11:15 a.m.

