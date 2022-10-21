Two Men Helped Girlfriend Rob, Murder Her Dad Of 5 Boyfriend In Steelton: DA

Following a domestic dispute, a woman in Steelton hired two former convicts to two rob and attack her boyfriend, a dad of five who they ended up killing— a Dauphin County jury convicted those two men on Thursday, October 20, 2022, according to a release by the district attorney's office.

Mason Quailes and Marcus Garner were convicted of second-degree murder, burglary, and criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, according to the DA and court records.

It all started when Shnasia Peterson "was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend, Ismail Lewis, at 517 North Front Street in Steelton Borough" on the morning of September 2, 2020, as stated in the release. "Peterson then called a friend, who put her in touch with Mason Quailes. Upon hearing about the domestic altercation, Quailes and his friend, Marcus Garner, went to Peterson’s house—both arrived armed with handguns, the DA explains.

Peterson told them that she had the PIN numbers for Lewis’s bank cards and the men made plans to "beat up Lewis and take his bank cards so they could all split the money," as stated in the release.

"Quailes and Garner went to Lewis’s house and started to fight him. When it was apparent that Lewis was not going to allow himself to be robbed, Quailes and Garner drew their guns, pistol-whipped Lewis on top of his head, and shot him. Between the two of them, Quailes and Garner fired six shots, striking Lewis five times. One bullet went through Lewis’s heart and left lung, killing him," the DA says.

Ismail Lewis, 39, was pronounced dead around 1 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

Lewis was a graduate of Harrisburg High School and was employed by Carl Phinney’s Flagger Force, according to his obituary.

Ismail prioritized his family, home, mosque, and work. He enjoyed running, swimming, cleaning, and cooking, as detailed in his obituary.

He is survived by his five children.

Shnasia Peterson, now 22, pleaded guilty to numerous charges including homicide in Aug. 2021. Since then she has been charged with multiple misdemeanors for assault, and her next court date is Dec. 6, court records show.

Quailed and Garner have both been sentenced to life in prison by Judge Edward M. Marsico, Jr., the DA says and court records confirm.

