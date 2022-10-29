Contact Us
Two Killed When Homebuilt Plane Crashes In Central PA: Reports

Cecilia Levine
W. St Mary's Road, Hanover PA
W. St Mary's Road, Hanover PA Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two people died in a small plane crash Saturday, Oct. 29 in Central Pennsylvania, TimesLeader.com reports.

The homebuilt Bearhawk Patrol crashed in Wilkes Barre, around 3 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

One victim was inside of the plane while the other had apparently been ejected into a nearby complex off W. St Mary's Road, Hanover Township Police Chief David Lewis tells the TimesLeader.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.

Click here for more from the Times Leader.

