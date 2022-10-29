Two Killed When Homebuilt Plane Crashes In Central PA: Reports

Two people died in a small plane crash Saturday, Oct. 29 in Central Pennsylvania, TimesLeader.com reports.

The homebuilt Bearhawk Patrol crashed in Wilkes Barre, around 3 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

One victim was inside of the plane while the other had apparently been ejected into a nearby complex off W. St Mary's Road, Hanover Township Police Chief David Lewis tells the TimesLeader.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.

