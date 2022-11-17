TWO HOUR TERROR: Mom, Son, 5, Held Hostage During Armed Burglary, Pennsylvania State Police Say

A Williamstown man allegedly held a 23-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son hostage with a gun during a burglary overnight, according to police.

Armed with a handgun, 23-year-old Matthew Ronald Lentz broke into a home in the 1100 block of Spectown Road in Lykens on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 2 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

For approximately two hours and 15 minutes, he held them, hostage, while threatening to kill them, as explained in the release.

Lentz fired the gun inside the home around 4:15 a.m.—then he attempted to flee but state police had already been alerted to the burglary and as he tried to run away troopers caught and arrested him, the police detail in the release.

Lentz has been charged with four felonies for burglary, aggravated assault, trespassing, and possession of a firearm; as well as two misdemeanors for recklessly endangering another person, according to his court docket.

He's been denied bail following his preliminary arraignment and held in the Dauphin County Prison, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Rebecca Jo Margerum on Dec. 19 at 9:45 a.m., as stated on his docket.

