TSA: Man With Loaded Handgun Stopped At Harrisburg International Airport

Jillian Pikora
The loaded handgun confiscated at the Harrisburg International Airport by TSA.
The loaded handgun confiscated at the Harrisburg International Airport by TSA. Photo Credit: TSA- HIA

A man with a loaded gun was stopped by the TSA at Harrisburg International Airport, officials said.

A Carlisle man was apprehended at a security checkpoint when he placed a loaded handgun on the x-ray machine on July 23, TSA said.

Airport police apprehended the man and confiscated the gun.

He was brought in for questioning and charged before he was released.

The charge details and the man's identity have not been released.

This is the second time a firearm has been confiscated at HIA this year.

The TSA reminds people traveling with firearms that your weapon must be unloaded, locked and separated from ammunition. 

TSA firearm information can be found on its website.

