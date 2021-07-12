Transgender UPenn Swimmer Crushing Records Is Causing Outrage On Twitter

A University of Pennsylvania athlete who swam their way to victory as a man is not only winning as a woman but is breaking records do it.

And Twitter is coming at her.

Lia Thomas, 22, set new U.S. swimming records at the Zippy Invitational in Akron, Ohio over the weekend, according to the university.

Thomas won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:41.93 on Saturday, according to the university.

She went on to swim past her UPenn teammate, Anna Sofia Kalandaze, in the 1,650 freestyle in a record time of 15:59.71 beating her by 38 seconds, and finally she set another record in the 500 freestyle pushing past the competition 14 seconds ahead on Sunday, according to a university release.

Only a month prior, Thomas had competed against Princeton and Cornell women's swim team and broken UPenn team's record times, reports Daily Mail.

Thomas previously swam on the university's men swim team for three year, right up until Nov. 2019, according to the outlet and university.

The NCAA allows trans athletes to participate with their chosen gender and has a strict policy that they must have completed any hormone therapies or they "may not compete on a women's team without changing it to a mixed team status until completing one year of testosterone suppression treatment," as stated on the organization's website.

Multiple Olympians have also completed after transition including soccer player Quinn of Canada who won a gold medal, according to Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 records.

Thomas is currently the fastest female swimmer in the United States and is following all competition rules, but Twitter is bashing her.

The majority of the bashing comes under the guise of supporting female athletes, including from infamous television host Piers Morgan, but other swimmers on women's teams have not seemed to share that sentiment as both the swimmers and the universities involved remain silent.

