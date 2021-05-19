Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

The Votes Are In, Harrisburg Wants New Mayor

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Mayor Eric Papenfuse.
Mayor Eric Papenfuse. Photo Credit: Mayor Eric Papenfuse Twitter

The primary results have been counted and the current Mayor of Harrisburg has lost the primary.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse was elected in 2014 and was running for a third term.

Although he has said he had more work to do and more items on his agenda, in March at a 'Meet The Candidates' for he made it clear he had no intention of being a mayor for life.

This is a very different tone than most candidates running for office and very different than the city's former mayors, such as the recently deceased Stephen Reed who served for 28 years and always asserted he wanted to be mayor for life.

Papenfuse lost the race to a late-comer to the election, City Council President Wanda Williams.

Williams was the last candidate to enter the mayor's race just two months ago.

She has been on the Harrisburg City Council for the last 16 years.

She defeated Papenfuse by 56 votes according to unofficial election results.

Williams will face her Republican opponent Republican Timothy Rowbottom in the Nov. general election.

As the city has not elected a Republican mayor since Paul E. Doutrich, Jr who served from 1978-82.

If elected, Williams would be the second Black mayor and second female mayor of Harrisburg.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.