The Votes Are In, Harrisburg Wants New Mayor

The primary results have been counted and the current Mayor of Harrisburg has lost the primary.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse was elected in 2014 and was running for a third term.

Although he has said he had more work to do and more items on his agenda, in March at a 'Meet The Candidates' for he made it clear he had no intention of being a mayor for life.

This is a very different tone than most candidates running for office and very different than the city's former mayors, such as the recently deceased Stephen Reed who served for 28 years and always asserted he wanted to be mayor for life.

Papenfuse lost the race to a late-comer to the election, City Council President Wanda Williams.

Williams was the last candidate to enter the mayor's race just two months ago.

She has been on the Harrisburg City Council for the last 16 years.

She defeated Papenfuse by 56 votes according to unofficial election results.

Williams will face her Republican opponent Republican Timothy Rowbottom in the Nov. general election.

As the city has not elected a Republican mayor since Paul E. Doutrich, Jr who served from 1978-82.

If elected, Williams would be the second Black mayor and second female mayor of Harrisburg.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.