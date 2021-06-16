Contact Us
Teenager Charged With Felonies For Harrisburg Shooting

Jillian Pikora
Devin Rhodes. Photo Credit: Harrisburg Police

An 18-year-old has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a shooting in Harrisburg, say area police.

Devin Rhodes, of Harrisburg, was arrested Tuesday in connection to a shooting that happened in the 1200 block of South 13th Street on June 8.

Rhodes has been charged with the following:

  • F1 Criminal Attempt - Criminal Homicide
  • F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference
  • Recklessly Endangering Another Person (3 counts)
  • Discharge Of A Firearm Into Occupied Structure
  • Firearms Not To Be Carried Without License

He has been denied bail because he "is a threat to the community," according to court documents.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13 at 10:45 a.m.

