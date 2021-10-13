Teen Charged In Fatal Shooting Outside Central PA Apartment, Police Say

A teenager has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a central Pennsylvania apartment complex, according to police.

Steven Roman, 16, of Steelton, has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Keshawn Maurice Carter, 20, of Lower Paxton Township, according to Swatara Township police.

Carter was shot and killed while sitting in a parked at East Park Gardens along the 200 block of Francis Cadden Parkway on Thursday around 9 p.m., as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Police announced a $2,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest on Tuesday. There is no word if one of the tips they received lead to the arrest or if the reward will be disbursed.

Roman has been charged as an adult for murder and related charges. Additional details about the charges has not been released.

He is currently being securely held while awaiting a preliminary arraignment.

The investigation remains active and "additional charges may be filed in the days that follow," police say.

The police thanks the community for their help with this case.

If you have additional information to share with authorities on this case, you can contact police at 717-564-2550 or submit the information online at SwataraPolice.org.

