Technicality Could Lead To Lighter Sentence For Trucker Guilty Of Vehicular Manslaughter In PA

Jillian Pikora
Jack Satterfield and the wreckage he caused along Interstate 83 to Union Deposit on Oct. 12, 2018.
Jack Satterfield and the wreckage he caused along Interstate 83 to Union Deposit on Oct. 12, 2018. Photo Credit: Dauphin County Prison/Colonial Park Fire Company

The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court ruled that a lower court's sentencing of a trucker convicted for killing three people was too harsh.

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Jack Edward Satterfield III's sentence of 3 consecutive 6-year prison terms on each of those counts-- one jail term for each of the people killed in the crash-- is illegal as you can only leave the scene of a crime one time.

Satterfield, 32, of Mississippi, is currently serving a 28 ½ to 63 year long prison sentence for a triple fatal crash at Interstate 83 near Union Deposit on Oct. 12, 2018.

Zachary and Elliana Lybrand.

Facebook- Zach Lybrand

His victims were Zachary Lybrand, 24, and his daughter Elliana, 16-months-old, of Harrisburg and Ethan Von Bochoven, 22, of Pompton Plains, New Jersey and a senior at Messiah University.

Ethan Von Bochoven

Facebook- Ethan Von Bochoven

Satterfield was charged with the following:

  • F Accidents Involving Death Or Personal Injury (3 Counts)
  • F Accident Involving Death/Person Injury-Not Properly Licensed (3 Counts)
  • F2 Homicide By Vehicle While Driving Under The Influence (3 Counts)
  • F3 Homicide By Vehicle (3 Counts)
  • M DUI: General Impairment/Including of Driving Safely - 1st Offense

In an opinion by Justice Christine Donohue the Supreme Court found he was "over-sentenced by county Judge Deborah E. Curcillo on three counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury."

Following this new ruling the case will return to the lower court judge for resentencing.

This is the second appeal Satterfield's attorney has made. The first-- simply that he was sentenced too harshly-- was rejected by a Superior Court panel in 2020.

