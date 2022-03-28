Contact Us
News

Taxi Cab Driver Shot Dead Outside PA Train Station In Targeted Killing: Police

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Harrisburg Amtrak station
Harrisburg Amtrak station Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 59-year-old taxi cab driver was shot dead in what police are calling a targeted killing on Sunday.

Kenneth Cobb, 59, died at an area hospital after he was shot and killed outside the Amtrak station in Harrisburg near 4th and Chestnut streets around 9:30 p.m. on Mar. 27, police say.

"Whatever that the reason is, it doesn't cut mustard with us. It's uncalled for. It is senseless. You're taking somebody else's life, and we are not going to tolerate that," Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter said at a press conference on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in the following ways:

Call Dauphin County dispatch at 717-558-6900 and ask for city police.

Call Det. Ian Dawson at 717-255-3187 or email idawson@harrisburgpa.gov.

