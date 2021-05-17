Swatara Twp. PD. 'Hear A Baby Crying,' Find 3 Children In Home During Murder-Suicide

New details have come out about Friday's murder-suicide in Dauphin County, say Swatara Township police.

The police arrived in 600 block of Mohn Street at 12:08 a.m., less than 10 minutes after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance in the area.

Officers forced their way into the home when no one answered the door but they could "hear a baby crying."

When police arrived on the scene Elizabeth Wise, 36, was lying dead on the couch from a gunshot wound and Brian Womelsdorf, 42, was lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head, according to the police.

Officers and Life Team EMS provided treatment to Womelsdorf. Life Team transported Womelsdorf to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center where he later died.

Swatara Township Police investigated this incident with the assistance of the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office and the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation found that Womelsdorf had been arguing with Wise, ending when Womelsdorf open fired on Wise-- shooting her multiple times-- and then shot himself.

Three young children were home at the time of the shooting.

None of the children were harmed and all have been placed with family members.

