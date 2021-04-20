Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Swatara Township Municipal Employee Finds Body At Sewage Pumping Station

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Sewage pumping station in the 1700 Highland St, Harrisburg, Swatara Township.
Sewage pumping station in the 1700 Highland St, Harrisburg, Swatara Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Swatara Township municipal employee found a man's body near a sewage pumping station on Tuesday morning, say township police said Tuesday.

The 47-year-old man's body -- whose identity has not been made public -- was found in the 1700 block of Highland Street, at 10:12 a.m., police said.

The Swatara Police Criminal Investigation Division, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office and the Dauphin County Coroner’s Officer are conducting an investigation into the man’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Police Lt. Timothy Shatto at 717-564-2550 or tshatto@swatarapolice.org.

The police say there is no threat to public safety.

