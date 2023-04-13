Susquehanna River Rescue Nearly Deadly Dam Underway, Authorities Say

Two men were in a boat that capsized around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, authorities told Daily Voice.

The boat went under the water near the Dock Street Dam, Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel told Daily Voice.

The Dam has been a deadly spot in the river that Daily Voice has previously reported on.

One man was rescued, "he is alive," Maisel said, but his condition is "currently unknown."

"Harrisburg City Police, Fire, and PSP are helping to locate the second person," Maisel told us.

This is a developing story so check back here and follow Daily Voice for updates.

