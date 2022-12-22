'Suspicious Death' Of Woman Found In Harrisburg Garden Police Say

A criminal investigation has been launched after a woman's body was found under "suspicious" circumstances, authorities say.

The body was found in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden in Riverfront Park along North Front Street near Verbeke Street on Thursday, December 22, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., according to a release by area police that evening.

Officers called to the scene "immediately initiated" an investigation which is ongoing.

"The cause of death has not yet been determined, but the incident is being investigated as a criminal matter until determined otherwise," the police state in the release.

Daily Voice has reached out to Harrisburg police and the City's communications department but has not received any additional information as of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

