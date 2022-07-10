Suspect ID'd Following Shooting At Central PA Warehouse Party: Police

A 23-year-old suspect has been identified following a shooting at a warehouse that injured four people— two of which are in critical condition— on Sunday, Sept. 25, police say.

Yunio L. Fernandez-Morales, was named as the suspected and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Friday, Oct. 7, by Harrisburg City police.

The Harrisburg police were called to the reported shooting in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 5:00 a.m., according to a release by the department.

Police believe the shooting happened as a result of an altercation at an after-hours warehouse party that operated as an unlicensed nightclub. The police found many people in the area and numerous shell casings.

All of the gunshot victims were taken in private vehicles to an area hospital, according to the release.

Fernandez-Morales, of Harrisburg is wanted on three felony charges for Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Harm or causes injury with extreme indifference, Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with deadly weapon, Receiving Stolen Property, as well as misdemeanor for Recklessly Endangering Another Person, police say and court documents confirm.

Anyone with information on Fernandez-Morales ' whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit an anonymous tip through Crimewatch.

