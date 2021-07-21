Support Surges For PA Mom Whose Gun-Wielding Husband Was Shot, Killed By Police

Support is surging for a Pennsylvania mom whose estranged and gun-wielding husband was shot and killed by police on Tuesday.

Brianne Shuller said that she separated from 34-year-old Mitchell Shuller, in January due to safety concerns, PennLive reports.

He had apparently been diagnosed with congestive heart failure and suffering hallucinations and mental illness.

Everything came to a head on Tuesday, Brianne explained, when Shuller began shooting into neighbors' homes on the 7000 block of Fishing Creek Valley Road in Harrisburg.

State troopers at the scene pleaded with Shuller to put down his weapon, but he ignored their requests and continued shooting.

That's when authorities shot and killed Shuller, leaving Brianne and the couples' three daughters to grieve.

A meal train has been launched for Brianne and her three daughters ages 8, 10 and 12.

"Sadly the girls father passed away and will need all the help and support (love)they can get," founder Marley Rivera writes.

"Let’s come together to support this family together 💖."

