Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

Support Surges For PA Mom Whose Gun-Wielding Husband Was Shot, Killed By Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The Shullers
The Shullers Photo Credit: Brianne Shuller Facebook/MealTrain photo

Support is surging for a Pennsylvania mom whose estranged and gun-wielding husband was shot and killed by police on Tuesday.

Brianne Shuller said that she separated from 34-year-old Mitchell Shuller, in January due to safety concerns, PennLive reports.

He had apparently been diagnosed with congestive heart failure and suffering hallucinations and mental illness. 

Everything came to a head on Tuesday, Brianne explained, when Shuller began shooting into neighbors' homes on the 7000 block of Fishing Creek Valley Road in Harrisburg.

State troopers at the scene pleaded with Shuller to put down his weapon, but he ignored their requests and continued shooting.

That's when authorities shot and killed Shuller, leaving Brianne and the couples' three daughters to grieve.

A meal train has been launched for Brianne and her three daughters ages 8, 10 and 12.

"Sadly the girls father passed away and will need all the help and support (love)they can get," founder Marley Rivera writes.

"Let’s come together to support this family together 💖."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.