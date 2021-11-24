Support Surges For Family Of Swim Coach, PA Motorcycle Instructor

A man who loved to move and loved his community died after nearly a month long battle against COVID-19.

David Kesler, better known as Coach Dino, 51, of Dauphin, passed away on the evening of Nov. 16, according to his obituary.

Kesler loved the outdoors; swimming competitively, working as a lifeguard, hunting, and hiking with his beloved German Shepherd Maggie, as stated on his obituary.

He was a teacher with the PA State Motorcycle Safety Program, which is where he met his wife Barbara S. Beatty, with whom he shared 26 years of marriage, according to his obituary.

He expanded his knowledge of motorcycles and shared even more of his passion with the community when he opened Stoney Creek Cycles in 1996, according to his obituary.

Although he loved to be on two wheels, Kesler never forgot his love of swimming, coaching the Dauphin Dolphins and the Lower Paxton Aquatic Club which later merged with the YMCA, according to his obituary and social media posts.

Kesler is survived by his parents; sister, Rebekah Barlup; two brothers, John C. Kesler Jr., and Joshua C. Kesler; his wife; Daughter, Emily, and countless friends and family his work and volunteering touched, according to his obituary and social media posts. .

His visitation and funeral was held at Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home located 2100 Linglestown Road in Harrisburg on Wednesday, Nov. 24, as stated in his obituary.

He was interned at the Dauphin Cemetery, according to his obituary and social media posts.

During the funeral procession a multi-vehicle crash occurred between a logging truck and three motorcycles. One of the motorcyclists was supposedly a pallbearer for Kesler, and he is thought to have been fatally wounded in the crash based on social media posts by funeral attendees, but this has not been confirmed by any officials.

Three fundraisers have been started to help Kesler’s family through this difficult time.

Donations are being made to Emily Kesler’s College Fund via checks sent to S&T Bank which can be sent as Emily Kesler’s College Fund, 3345 Market St, Camp Hill, PA 17011, checks made payable to “Emily Kesler for deposit only,” according to his obituary.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been launched by a family friend, Kim Heck, to cover medical expenses incurred while he was undergoing treatment to fight COVID-19, according to the campaign page.

The campaign has raised over $11,600 of a $50,000 goal, as of Wednesday night.

Last but not least McDevitt Swimming and Diving has scheduled an all-you-can eat pancake breakfast for Saturday, Nov. 27, from 7 to 11 a.m., according to a post in the Lower Paxton Aquatic Club’s Facebook group.

All proceeds from the breakfast will be donated to the GoFundMe campaign.

