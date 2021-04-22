Superior Court Up Holds First-Degree Murder Charge For Harrisburg Birthday Boy's Killer

A first-degree murder conviction for a 2018 killing outside a Harrisburg bar was upheld in the Superior Court on Thursday, according to PennLive.

Now-44-year-old Charles Williams is serving a life sentence plus-10-years in prison for the shooting death of 20-year-old Jamal Washington outside of Double D’s Bar.

The incident occurred on Washington’s birthday -- March 24.

Williams is also convicted for attempted murder of one of Washington’s friends, who was shot 12 times that night, but survived.

The appeal was made by Williams, claiming that prosecutors did not prove he was the gunman, but the altercation was captured on surveillance camera and the footage was played and analyzed in court.

Williams argued that a forensic video analyst calling him “male #1” in the footage should not have been called as a witness. He also said no eye-witnesses have identified him as the gunman or testified that he was seen with the gun used.

Williams will remain in prison to service out his full sentence.

