Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

Streets Closed, Evacuation Underway In Part Of Dauphin County Due To Police Incident

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Middletown Borough Police
Middletown Borough Police Photo Credit: Middletown Borough Police

An on-going police incident has caused a closure of several streets in Middletown.

People are asked to avoid North Union between Spring and East Water streets.

“All homes and businesses on North Union Street between East Water Street and Spring Street are to evacuate immediately,” police said in a statement.

Residents in the area are asked to go to 60 West Emaus St for safety.

All pedestrian or vehicular traffic was suspended in the area starting at 2:30 p.m.

The Middletown School District is rerouting buses to avoid the area, according to the school district’s website.

Students who live in the evacuation area will be taken to the borough building on West Emaus Street.

Middletown police and Dauphin County dispatchers have not released any details about the incident.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.