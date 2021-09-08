Streets Closed, Evacuation Underway In Part Of Dauphin County Due To Police Incident

An on-going police incident has caused a closure of several streets in Middletown.

People are asked to avoid North Union between Spring and East Water streets.

“All homes and businesses on North Union Street between East Water Street and Spring Street are to evacuate immediately,” police said in a statement.

Residents in the area are asked to go to 60 West Emaus St for safety.

All pedestrian or vehicular traffic was suspended in the area starting at 2:30 p.m.

The Middletown School District is rerouting buses to avoid the area, according to the school district’s website.

Students who live in the evacuation area will be taken to the borough building on West Emaus Street.

Middletown police and Dauphin County dispatchers have not released any details about the incident.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

