Steelers, Eagles Score Extra Game In 2021 Season

Jillian Pikora
Baltimore Ravens pursuing Pittsburgh's Najeh Davenport of the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 2006 NFL game.
Baltimore Ravens pursuing Pittsburgh's Najeh Davenport of the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 2006 NFL game. Photo Credit: Keith Allison Wikipedia

The NFL is adding one extra game per team for the 2021-22 season. 

Owners voted to expand the season during a virtual board meeting, due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a monumental moment in NFL history," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. 

"The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world."

The board made three additional changes according to the NFL, which will affect many more seasons beyond 2021-2:

  • Each team will also play an additional AFC vs. NFC game based on division standings from the prior season and on a rotating divisional basis with AFC teams as the home squad for the additional game this season.
  • The preseason schedule will now consist of three games per team.
  • All 32 teams will play in at least one international game once every eight years, per the new enhanced schedule.

NFL Kickoff Weekend will begin Thursday night, Sep. 9.

