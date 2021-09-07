Shots Fired At High School In Harrisburg

A shots fired incident at John Harris High School is under investigation by Harrisburg Police.

Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the high school located in the 2400 block of Market Street around 3 p.m.

Upon arrival a single-shell casing was found in the parking lot on the east side of the school's campus.

No injuries have been reported.

It is unknown if this is related to the suspect-at-large who is wanted in connection with a shooting on Market Street that sent one victim to the hospital over the weekend, as Daily Voice previously reported.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.