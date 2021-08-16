SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: 1 Injured By Gunfire In Harrisburg

One person was shooting in Harrisburg on Saturday, according to Swatara Township police.

Swatara Township Police Department responded to a report of a person who had been shot at the Rutters located at 8210 Derry Street around 12:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, Officers located the individual who had been shot.

LifeTeam EMS also responded, providing treatment at the scene and transporting the victim to an area hospital.

An investigation determined the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Waterford at Summit View Apartment complex, 8301 Presidents Drive.

All parties involved in the shooting have been identified and interviewed.

There is no danger to the public as a result of this incident, according to police.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and is being conducted by Officers and Detectives with the Swatara Township Police Department and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Sergeant Barrick at 717-564-2550 or by email at jbarrick@swatarapolice.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.