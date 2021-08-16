Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: 1 Injured By Gunfire In Harrisburg

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Rutter's on Derry Street and Waterford at Summit View Apartment complex parking lot on Presidents Drive, both in Harrisburg.
Rutter's on Derry Street and Waterford at Summit View Apartment complex parking lot on Presidents Drive, both in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person was shooting in Harrisburg on Saturday, according to Swatara Township police.

Swatara Township Police Department responded to a report of a person who had been shot at the Rutters located at 8210 Derry Street around 12:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, Officers located the individual who had been shot.

LifeTeam EMS also responded, providing treatment at the scene and transporting the victim to an area hospital.

An investigation determined the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Waterford at Summit View Apartment complex, 8301 Presidents Drive.

All parties involved in the shooting have been identified and interviewed.

There is no danger to the public as a result of this incident, according to police.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and is being conducted by Officers and Detectives with the Swatara Township Police Department and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Sergeant Barrick at 717-564-2550 or by email at jbarrick@swatarapolice.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.